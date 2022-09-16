Legends League Cricket: Difficult to pick the winner, says Gujarat Giants' Venkatesh Prasad

Kolkata, Sep 16 Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad believes it is tough to pick a favourite in the Legends League Cricket as all the four sides in the fray are equally balanced.

The second season of the Legends League Cricket kick starts at the Eden Gardens Stadium here on Friday.

Prasad has been appointed as the coach of Gujarat Giants, which is owned by Adani Sportsline. The team is led by one of India's best opening batsmen of all time, Virender Sehwag and consists of top names from the world including six-hitter Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'Brien and Ajantha Mendis.

Sehwag's Gujarat Giants will begin their campaign against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals in the league opener in Kolkata on September 17. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings are the other two teams taking part in the league.

The second season of Legends League Cricket will feature cricket stars from 10 countries. The four-franchise league will be played in Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur with the final scheduled on October 5.

Prasad added that he would love to see Gujarat Giants go all the way to the title in the inaugural league just like how India won the 2007 T20I World Cup.

"We do have a couple of players in our team like Sehwag and Joginder Sharma, who were part of the Indian team that lifted the T20I World Cup in 2007."

Prasad further said the League will provide an exciting opportunity for Indian fans to witness the cricketing greats in action.

"This league is taking cricket to different parts of the country like Jodhpur and Lucknow. People will get to see some legends playing. It will be great fun for the spectators as they might not have seen these greats of the game playing live before," Prasad said.

The 53-year-old cricketer felt the league also offers an excellent opportunity for cricketing stars to enjoy the game even after retiring from international cricket.

"It's a great opportunity for the players. Legends League Cricket is a good concept. Earlier retired cricketers only had the option of coaching or commentary but now with this league even after having stopped playing international cricket they can come back and play Legends League Cricket," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor