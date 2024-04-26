UP power dept cashier goes missing with Rs 52.5 lakh cash

Lucknow, April 26 A cashier at Lucknow Electric Supply Authority’s (LESA) Mahanagar sub-divisional office allegedly vanished after stealing over Rs 52.5 lakh in collected revenue from customers.

After waiting for more than a week, an official from the Executive Engineer’s office filed a complaint with the Aliganj police station on Thursday.

The matter had been circulating internally at LESA since Ajay Kumar Verma, a cashier from Sector C, Indira Nagar under the Ghazipur police station’s jurisdiction, disappeared from his duties and failed to report to his supervisor.

Verma, who was entrusted with collecting electricity bill payments as revenue for the department, went on leave on April 18 without informing any of his colleagues.

On April 22, a colleague from the cash section informed the Executive Engineer’s office at Madhyanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam in Aliganj about Verma’s sudden disappearance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North Zone, Abhijit Shankar, said that the police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

