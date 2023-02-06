Look forward to joining Charlotte, Jhulan and working together on this journey: Devieka Palshikaar

New Delhi, Feb 6 On being appointed as batting coach of Mumbai franchise in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), former India cricketer Devieka Palshikaar stated she's excited to work alongside Charlotte Edwards and Jhulan Goswami in this journey through the 22-team tournament.

Charlotte will be the head coach of the franchise acquired by the owners of Mumbai Ind while Jhulan will take up dual roles of bowling coach and mentor. "It is a privilege to take on the role of Batting Coach for MI women's franchise, and would like to thank the MI management for giving me this opportunity."

"I look forward to joining Charlotte and Jhulan in the MI One Family and working together on this journey," said Devieka in a video message posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Devieka, an all-rounder who represented India in 15 ODIs and one Test from 2006-2008, played as a right-handed batter and right-arm leg break bowler, while playing for Air India and Maharashtra in domestic cricket. She was also player and coach of the Assam Women's team from 2009 to 2012.

After her playing career ended, Palshikaar was assistant coach of India women's team between 2014 and 2016, and was assistant coach of Bangladesh when they won the 2018 Asia Cup.

In India, she has coached various Indian domestic teams, and was head coach of Velocity for the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge that made it to the finals of the three-team event.

The inaugural edition of the WPL, which will have 22 matches played amongst five teams, is expected to be held in March this year. Many reports are also suggesting the player auction will be held on February 13 in Mumbai.

