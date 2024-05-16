Air India Bomb Threat: Bomb' Scribbled On Tissue Paper Found At Delhi Airport Toilet

A tissue paper labeled with the word "bomb" was discovered in the lavatory of an Air India flight at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection. However, a police official confirmed it was a false alarm, indicating it was a hoax.

Sharing the details, police said that on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., information was received regarding a tissue paper found in the lavatory of an Air India flight scheduled to depart for Vadodara, with the word "bomb" written on it.

Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.This comes after several hospitals in Delhi, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Sunday, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises.