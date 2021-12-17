LPL: Ravi Bopara scores half-century as Kandy Warriors defeat Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets

The Kandy Warriors recorded their second victory in the Lanka Premier League after defeating Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets on Thursday.

After restricting the Giants to 130/9 in their 20 overs, the Kandy Warriors chased down their target in 19.2 overs.

Ravi Bopara played fantastic innings of 59* runs from 50 balls, laced with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. Opening batter Kennar Lewis and Angelo Perera chipped in with scores of 27 and 29* respectively.

The Giants dismissed Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka and Kamindu Mendis for not too many runs on the board. However, the 60-run partnership between Bopara and Perera ensured that the Warriors walked off the field as winners.

Earlier, the Dambulla Giants couldn't find a way to get going with the bat as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ramesh Mendis was the only highlight of Giants' batting card with an innings of 41 runs from 28 balls.

He struck 2 boundaries and 1 six during his innings. Binura Fernando and Al-Amin Hossain were the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors with figures of 3/22 and 3/32 respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

