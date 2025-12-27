Mahbub Ali Zaki, Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach, Dies After Collapsing on Field Before BPL 2025 Opening Match

Mahbub Ali Zaki, assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals, died on Saturday after collapsing during pre match preparations at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. He was 59. The incident occurred ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League clash against Rajshahi Royals. According to the media reports, Zaki collapsed while the Dhaka Capitals players were warming up on the field. Medical staff immediately administered CPR at the venue before he was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Despite efforts to revive him. doctors declared him dead at around 1 p.m.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.



He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in… pic.twitter.com/KVv9FwrWOF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2025

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the death in an official statement released on X.

The board said Zaki died in Sylhet on Dec. 27 and praised his contribution to the development of fast bowling in the country. It extended condolences to his family friends colleagues and the cricket community.

The exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed. Initial reports suggested a possible heart related issue. Zaki had not reported any prior health problems.

Despite the incident. the Bangladesh Premier League match between Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Royals went ahead as scheduled.

Zaki was widely respected for his knowledge of bowling mechanics and player rehabilitation. He served as National Specialist Bowling Coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board and worked extensively at the National Cricket Academy in Mirpur. He was also the bowling coach of the Bangladesh Under 19 team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

In the BPL. Zaki worked with Chittagong Vikings in 2017 and joined Dhaka Capitals in 2025. He was part of the Bowling Action Review Committee and played a key role in correcting Taskin Ahmed’s bowling action. He also helped develop Shoriful Islam into a leading fast bowler.

News of Zaki’s death triggered widespread grief across the cricket world. Tributes poured in from players coaches and fans. Many described him as a mentor whose influence on Bangladesh cricket will be long remembered.