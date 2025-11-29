Mark Wood Set to Miss 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane vs Australia: Report

Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match: England fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the second Ashes Test against Australia after reporting soreness in his left knee, according to the BBC report. The 35-year-old bowled just 11 overs in the first Test in Perth before experiencing discomfort. The Perth Test marked Wood’s return to competitive cricket since February 2025 following knee surgery. He bowled eight overs in the first innings without taking a wicket and three overs in the second as Travis Head led Australia to a comfortable win.

In Wood’s absence, Josh Tongue is likely to join the England pace attack. Tongue recently played for the England Lions in a pink-ball warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra but failed to take wickets. England may also consider including spin options such as Shoaib Bashir.

England lost the opening Test despite missing Australian stars Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The team now faces injury setbacks ahead of the pink-ball match in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins missed the second Test and is hopeful of returning for the third Test in Adelaide. He will travel with the Australian team to Brisbane to continue his recovery.

England will have a hard challenge in Brisbane as they look to recover from their 1–0 defeat and deal with injuries.