Matthew Mott named England's new white-ball coach

Matthew Mott has officially been named head coach of England 's white ball side, with the 48-year-old leaving his post with the Australia women's team.New Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key has decided to split the head coach role and Mott will work solely with England's ODI and T20 sides, while New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum will take charge of the Test team.Mott emerged as a surprise candidate for the job last week, after impressing the ECB selection panel of Key, Sir Andrew Strauss, outgoing CEO Tom Harrison and Performance Director Mo Bobat.

Mott, 48, has been at the helm of the Australia women's team since 2015 when Cricket Australia appointed him as the head coach. Since then Mott, along with the help of the Australian leadership group led by captain Meg Lanning, has turned the women's outfit into the "Invincibles". Having sworn to bounce back after losing their 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final against India, Australia have lost just two matches in 42 ODIs with the winning streak stretching through an unbeaten run to lifting to this year's World Cup. Before taking up his post with Australia women in 2015, Mott worked as Head Coach of New South Wales - leading them to victory in the Champions League T20 tournament in 2009 - and then coached Glamorgan, reaching the final of the Yorkshire Bank 40 in 2013, before working as a consultant for Ireland during the 2015 ICC Men's World Cup.

