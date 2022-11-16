SA Test skipper Elgar wants different coaches for different formats after Boucher's departure

Johannesburg, Nov 16 South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has upped the pitch for different coaches for different formats and urged Cricket South Africa (CSA) to learn from the set-up put in place by England, who have separate coaches and support staff for white-ball and Test formats.

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullium is England Test coach, while former Australia women's team head coach Matthew Mott is the white-ball strategist of the side led by Jos Buttler. Under the leadership of the two coaches, England have done remarkably well in recent times, winning six of the last seven Tests against New Zealand, India and South Africa respectively under McCullum, while under Mott, they have lifted the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Elgar in his column for supersport.com also said while England weren't firm favourites coming into the T20 World Cup, thy built the momentum in the Super 12 stage and then went on to assert themselves in the semifinals and final.

"England clearly weren't the favourites when the tournament started but they definitely built their way up through the Super 12 stage and then played an outstanding semifinal and final. It just goes to show that you need that momentum on your side to win a World Cup title. England peaked at the right time and the result ultimately went in their favour," said Elgar in his column.

He also opined that split coaching is the way to go for the Proteas from here on after Temba Bavuma's side shockingly lost to the Netherlands in the last Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval and were eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

"There is no doubt that we can learn from England in terms of having different coaches for different formats. I think that is going to be the trend going forward because with the amount of cricket played these days on the international scene, it's tough for one coach to keep everything under control. The split-coaching role is something that we as Cricket South Africa will look into.

"England have had the split-coaching role for quite a few years now and it has definitely worked for them. They are now the strongest white-ball team in the world with the 50-over and T20 trophies stationed in their cabinet," added Elgar.

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher had declared earlier this year that he would be stepping down as the Proteas head coach after the T20 World Cup assignment and CSA would be looking for a new head coach with a busy international schedule ahead of them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor