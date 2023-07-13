Australia's Megan Schutt completes 250 international wickets

Bristol [UK], July 13 : Australian pacer Megan Schutt completed 250 international wickets on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old pacer from Adelaide accomplished this feat in the first ODI of Australia's multi-format Ashes series against England.

In the match, she finished with figures of 1/40 in seven overs. Schutt took the wicket of England batter Danni Wyatt and she had an economy rate of 5.71.

She has represented Australia in 4 Test matches and has taken nine wickets in seven innings at an average of 20.11, with best figures of 4/26. Schutt has one four-wicket haul in Tests.

In 80 ODIs, she has taken 113 wickets at an average of 23.58, with best figures of 4/18. She has five four-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Schutt's best format is T20I cricket. In 99 matches, she has taken 128 wickets at an average of 16.46, with best figures of 5/15. She has four four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul in the format.

In total, she has 250 wickets in 183 international matches for Australia. Her best bowling figures are 5/15. She has ten four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Coming to the match, Australia made 263/8 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first. Knocks from Beth Mooney (81* in 99 balls), Ellyse Perry (41 in 51 balls), Phoebe Litchfield (34 in 36 balls) and Jess Jonassen (30 in 36 balls) proved to be crucial for Australia.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/38) and Lauren Bell (2/56) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

In the chase of 264, England started off really well and scored at the required run rate. Knight's 75* was well supported by Tammy Beaumont (47 in 42 balls), Alice Capsey (40 in 34 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (31 in 41 balls) as England chased down the target with two wickets and 11 balls in hand.

Ashleigh Gardner (3/42) and Georgia Wareham (2/34) were among the top bowlers for the Aussies.

Now, the women's Ashes is level at 6-6. Australia won the one-off Test worth four points and the first T20I as well, which gave them another two points. England fought back to cut down on the 6-0 lead, winning the next two T20Is and the first ODI to get six points of their own. Each victory in the white-ball format gave England two points. Now to win the Ashes, they will have to win the next two ODIs as well.

