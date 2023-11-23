Rashid Khan opts out of 2023 men's Big Bash League

Big Bash League's Adelaide Strikers have been hit with a major blow as spin wizard Rashid Khan will be missing the upcoming edition of Big Bash League, the franchise confirmed on Thursday. Rashid will not be part of the BBL|13 season due to a back injury that required surgery.

The Strikers released a statement to confirm the development. "Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming KFC BBL|13 due to a back injury which requires a minor operation," it read. Notably, Strikers' General Manager, Cricket Tim Nielsen called the leggie's absence a big loss.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer. Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game," he said as quoted by the franchise. The blow comes after Harry Brook had also pulled out from the competition. Notably, both Brook and Rashid are the top two picks in the upcoming season.