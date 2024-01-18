Rashid Khan to miss cricket for an indefinite period

Afghanistan spin-wizard Rashid Khan will miss the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Lahore Qalandars' Chief Executive confirmed the same. The star leg-spinner underwent surgery for his back and is still in recovery, forcing him to inform the franchise of his unavailability for the 9th edition of the league.

Rashid didn’t participate in the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20 and now the three-T20I series against India. He is traveling with the team but isn't fully fit yet.Jonathan Trott, head coach of Afghanistan, stated that Rashid’s injury will be handled cautiously by the team management. Trott also refused to give a definite time frame on Rashid's return.

“It is a case of us making sure that we are really careful with his back,” Trott said. “He is such an influential player, we have to make sure he is 100% ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery. It is important to give him the right time and he is working extremely hard and he is here with the team.

“He is very passionate and dedicated to the Afghan national side. When he is ready, he will be the first one to get on the field. He has got a few more appointments and check-ups to make sure everything is okay. So there is no real time frame. I hope it is sooner rather than later. But there is no pressure and no rush.”Rashid has been an integral part of Afghanistan's improved performance in international cricket over the last few years.