The final game of the BBL regular season between Sydney Thunder and the Melbourne Renegades has been abandoned without a ball bowled at the Sydney Showgrounds. Both the Renegades and the Thunder, well out of finals contention before the game started, will finish the season in both seventh and eighth place on the table respectively. The washout brings an end to Shaun Marsh's 24-year career, which included 38 Tests, 73 ODIs and 15 T20Is. The BBL 13 finals get underway on Friday with Brisbane Heat hosting the Sydney Sixers on the Gold Coast in the Qualifier before Perth Scorchers host the Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout the following afternoon.

Marsh’s international career with the Australian cricket team was marked by notable performances in Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He played 38 Test matches, 73 ODIs, and 15 T20Is for Australia. In ODIs, he particularly excelled with a batting average of 40.78 and an 81.42 strike rate. His Test career also boasts a noteworthy average of 43.32 in 68 innings. Marsh’s contributions in T20s, though less prominent, still included 15 games for Australia with a top score of 47.In the domestic circuit, Marsh was a significant player in the Big Bash League (BBL), representing teams like Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. His performance in the BBL was outstanding, with him scoring 2,810 runs in 79 games, the sixth-most in the league’s history. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Marsh played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), scoring 2,477 runs in 71 games. His maiden IPL season in 2008 was particularly remarkable, where he scored four fifties and a hundred in 11 matches.

