Rashid Khan Becomes First Player to Take 50 Wickets for Gujarat Titans in IPL

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan became the first player to reach 50 wickets for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Khan achieved the milestone during the clash between GT and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium. He reached the mark in his 37th IPL game for Gujarat, dismissing Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma in the 15th over. Sharma was caught by Darshan Nalkande at deep mid-wicket.

With this feat, Khan has surpassed 50 wickets for two IPL teams, including his former side, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). During his impressive stint at SRH, he picked up 93 wickets in just 76 matches at an economy rate of 6.33. Notably, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH, behind only veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 146 wickets.

The Afghanistan spinner has been a key player for Gujarat since the franchise's inception. He served as deputy captain for former skipper Hardik Pandya in the previous two seasons and has captained the side in two IPL games so far, with a 1-1 record.

In his 112 IPL appearances, Khan has taken 142 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.72, including a couple of four-wicket hauls. He has also displayed batting prowess on several occasions, amassing 448 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.31, including a fifty.