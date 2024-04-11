IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After RR vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling last-ball finish on Wednesday, securing their third win of the IPL 2024 season. After losing their previous match, GT bounced back against the Royals, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign. Despite the loss, Rajasthan Royals remain atop the points table with eight points from five matches.

Here's the IPL Points Table 2024 after the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans game:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.704 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.843 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

Here's the updated IPL Orange Cap list after the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match:

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Virat Kohli 5 5 316 105.33 146.3 29 12 Riyan Parag 5 5 261 87 158.18 17 17 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 51 151.79 19 9 Sanju Samson 5 5 246 82 157.69 24 10 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 226 37.67 127.68 23 3

Here's the updated IPL Purple Cap list after the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match:

Bowler Matches Overs Wkts Avg Mayank Yadav 3 9 6 9 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 18 10 13.2 Mustafizur Rahman 4 16 9 14.22 Yash Thakur 3 10.5 6 18.5 Arshdeep Singh 5 18.2 8 20

RR vs GT Match Highlights:

Rashid Khan smashed a last-ball four to propel the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The win ended RR's winning streak in IPL 2024.

Chasing 197, GT got off to a solid start with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan contributing a 64-run opening partnership. However, the innings fell apart soon after as Kuldeep Sen picked up three quick wickets – Sudharsan (35), Matthew Wade (4), and Abhinav Manohar (1) – in his first two overs, reducing GT to 79-3.

A 32-run stand between Gill and Vijay Shankar offered a brief period of stability before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Shankar for 16 in the 14th over. In his next over, Chahal delivered a crucial blow, removing the well-set Gill for 72, leaving GT reeling at 133-5.

WHAT. A. WIN 🔥🔥



The pair of R & R has done it against #RR 👏👏



Rahul Tewatia & Rashid Khan pull off a famous win in Jaipur 👏👏



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2024

With 35 runs required in the final two overs, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan kept GT's hopes alive by collecting 20 runs off Kuldeep's 19th over. The equation boiled down to two runs needed from the last ball, and Rashid Khan delivered the knockout punch, smashing a four off Avesh Khan to seal a dramatic victory for his side.

Earlier, RR posted a competitive 196-3 on the board after GT captain Hardik Pandya elected to field. Yashasvi Jaiswal's struggles in IPL 2024 continued as he was dismissed for 24 by Umesh Yadav in the fifth over. In the following over, Rashid Khan provided a significant breakthrough, dismissing Jos Buttler for 8, leaving RR at a precarious 42-2.

However, GT failed to capitalize on the early dismissals and couldn't pick up another wicket until the penultimate over. Captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag steered RR to a strong position with a 130-run stand for the third wicket. Mohit Sharma provided the much-needed breakthrough for GT in the 19th over, dismissing the in-form Parag for 76 (48 balls, 3 fours, 5 sixes).

Samson and Shimron Hetmyer added valuable runs at the end, taking the score close to the 200-run mark. Samson remained unbeaten on 68 off 38 deliveries, while Hetmyer contributed 13 off 5 balls. For GT, Rashid Khan emerged as the most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 1-18 in his four overs.