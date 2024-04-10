Rahul Tewatia Escapes Serious Injury in Dramatic Fielding Mishap During RR vs GT Clash (Watch Video)

Rahul Tewatia escaped serious injury after a clumsy fall while fielding a lofted shot from Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during their IPL match against the Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 17th over with Tewatia stationed at long-on. Mohit Sharma bowled a low full toss to the right-handed Samson, who lofted the ball towards the fielder. Tewatia sprinted to his left but tripped over his own feet and fell awkwardly. Fortunately, the ball landed safely away from Tewatia, who missed the catch but avoided any contact with the ball. The dropped chance allowed Samson to remain unbeaten on 68 runs.

Watch video here: