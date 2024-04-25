IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After DC vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling four-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Delhi, displacing GT from the sixth position ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 12:03 AM2024-04-25T00:03:01+5:302024-04-25T00:04:15+5:30

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After DC vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside | IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After DC vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After DC vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Next

The Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling four-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Delhi, displacing GT from the sixth position in the points table. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 88 powered DC to victory, while Kuldeep Yadav's two wickets propelled him into the top five of the Purple Cap standings.

Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot with Dominant Win

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Royals crushed Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Jaipur, solidifying their place at the top of the table. Sandeep Sharma's five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's century were instrumental in RR's comfortable win. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, slumped to their fifth defeat, remaining at number seven.

RCB Languishes at the Bottom Despite Pant's Heroics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to struggle, occupying the last spot in the points table with just one win in eight matches. While Pant's heroics lifted DC's spirits, RCB's woes persist.

Purple Cap Race Heats Up: Bumrah Leads, Chahal, Patel Close Behind

Jasprit Bumrah maintains a narrow lead in the Purple Cap race despite going wicketless in the last match. Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently achieved his 200th wicket milestone, and Harshal Patel are hot on his heels, both tied at 13 wickets.

Orange Cap Shakeup: Pant Enters Top Five, Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten knock against Gujarat Titans propelled him into the top five of the Orange Cap standings. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan also climbed the ranks, reaching the fourth spot. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century for Chennai Super Kings secured him the second position behind Virat Kohli.

Read Also | Mohit Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History During DC vs GT Clash

Here's The IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs GT Match:

Pos.TeamMat.WonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals87114+0.698
2Kolkata Knight Riders75210+1.206
3Sunrisers Hyderabad75210+0.914
4Lucknow Super Giants85310+0.148
5Chennai Super Kings8448+0.415
6Delhi Capitals9458-0.386
7Gujarat Titans9458-0.974
8Mumbai Indians8356-0.227
9Punjab Kings8264-0.292
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru8172-1.046

Here's The IPL Orange Cap list after the DC vs GT Match:

No.PlayerMInsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100/504s/6s
1Virat Kohli882379113*63.17252150.391/236/16
2Ruturaj Gaikwad882348107*58.00244142.621/238/10
3Rishabh Pant99234288*48.85212161.320/327/21
4Sai Sudharsan9903346537.11259128.950/135/5
5Travis Head66032410254.00150216.001/239/18

Read Also | IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Receives Grand Welcome in Delhi Ahead of DC vs MI Match; Video Goes Viral

Here's The IPL Purple Cap list after the DC vs GT Match:

No.PlayerMInsOvsRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w/5w
1Jasprit Bumrah8832.0204135/2115.696.3714.760/1
2Yuzvendra Chahal8830.0265133/1120.388.8313.800/0
3Harshal Patel8829.0278133/1521.389.5813.380/0
4Kuldeep Yadav6624.0181124/5515.087.5412.001/0
5Mustafizur Rahman7725.0230124/2919.169.2012.501/0

 

 

 

 

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2024 Points TableIPL 2024Delhi CapitalsGujarat TitansRishabh PantRashid Khan