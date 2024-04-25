IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After DC vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling four-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Delhi, displacing GT from the sixth position in the points table. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 88 powered DC to victory, while Kuldeep Yadav's two wickets propelled him into the top five of the Purple Cap standings.
Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot with Dominant Win
Earlier this week, Rajasthan Royals crushed Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Jaipur, solidifying their place at the top of the table. Sandeep Sharma's five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's century were instrumental in RR's comfortable win. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, slumped to their fifth defeat, remaining at number seven.
RCB Languishes at the Bottom Despite Pant's Heroics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to struggle, occupying the last spot in the points table with just one win in eight matches. While Pant's heroics lifted DC's spirits, RCB's woes persist.
Purple Cap Race Heats Up: Bumrah Leads, Chahal, Patel Close Behind
Jasprit Bumrah maintains a narrow lead in the Purple Cap race despite going wicketless in the last match. Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently achieved his 200th wicket milestone, and Harshal Patel are hot on his heels, both tied at 13 wickets.
Orange Cap Shakeup: Pant Enters Top Five, Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines
Rishabh Pant's unbeaten knock against Gujarat Titans propelled him into the top five of the Orange Cap standings. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan also climbed the ranks, reaching the fourth spot. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century for Chennai Super Kings secured him the second position behind Virat Kohli.
Read Also | Mohit Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History During DC vs GT Clash
Here's The IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs GT Match:
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|14
|+0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.914
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.415
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.386
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|2
|-1.046
Here's The IPL Orange Cap list after the DC vs GT Match:
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|8
|8
|2
|379
|113*
|63.17
|252
|150.39
|1/2
|36/16
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|8
|8
|2
|348
|107*
|58.00
|244
|142.62
|1/2
|38/10
|3
|Rishabh Pant
|9
|9
|2
|342
|88*
|48.85
|212
|161.32
|0/3
|27/21
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|9
|9
|0
|334
|65
|37.11
|259
|128.95
|0/1
|35/5
|5
|Travis Head
|6
|6
|0
|324
|102
|54.00
|150
|216.00
|1/2
|39/18
Read Also | IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Receives Grand Welcome in Delhi Ahead of DC vs MI Match; Video Goes Viral
Here's The IPL Purple Cap list after the DC vs GT Match:
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|Ovs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w/5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|8
|32.0
|204
|13
|5/21
|15.69
|6.37
|14.76
|0/1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|8
|8
|30.0
|265
|13
|3/11
|20.38
|8.83
|13.80
|0/0
|3
|Harshal Patel
|8
|8
|29.0
|278
|13
|3/15
|21.38
|9.58
|13.38
|0/0
|4
|Kuldeep Yadav
|6
|6
|24.0
|181
|12
|4/55
|15.08
|7.54
|12.00
|1/0
|5
|Mustafizur Rahman
|7
|7
|25.0
|230
|12
|4/29
|19.16
|9.20
|12.50
|1/0