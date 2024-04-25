IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After DC vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling four-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Delhi, displacing GT from the sixth position in the points table. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 88 powered DC to victory, while Kuldeep Yadav's two wickets propelled him into the top five of the Purple Cap standings.

Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot with Dominant Win

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Royals crushed Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Jaipur, solidifying their place at the top of the table. Sandeep Sharma's five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's century were instrumental in RR's comfortable win. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, slumped to their fifth defeat, remaining at number seven.

RCB Languishes at the Bottom Despite Pant's Heroics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to struggle, occupying the last spot in the points table with just one win in eight matches. While Pant's heroics lifted DC's spirits, RCB's woes persist.

Purple Cap Race Heats Up: Bumrah Leads, Chahal, Patel Close Behind

Jasprit Bumrah maintains a narrow lead in the Purple Cap race despite going wicketless in the last match. Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently achieved his 200th wicket milestone, and Harshal Patel are hot on his heels, both tied at 13 wickets.

Orange Cap Shakeup: Pant Enters Top Five, Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten knock against Gujarat Titans propelled him into the top five of the Orange Cap standings. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan also climbed the ranks, reaching the fourth spot. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century for Chennai Super Kings secured him the second position behind Virat Kohli.

Here's The IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs GT Match:

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148 5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415 6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386 7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974 8 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

Here's The IPL Orange Cap list after the DC vs GT Match:

No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 8 8 2 379 113* 63.17 252 150.39 1/2 36/16 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 2 348 107* 58.00 244 142.62 1/2 38/10 3 Rishabh Pant 9 9 2 342 88* 48.85 212 161.32 0/3 27/21 4 Sai Sudharsan 9 9 0 334 65 37.11 259 128.95 0/1 35/5 5 Travis Head 6 6 0 324 102 54.00 150 216.00 1/2 39/18

Here's The IPL Purple Cap list after the DC vs GT Match: