"Did not bring my sandpaper...": UK, Australia PMs take hilarious jab at rival Ashes teams

Vilnius [Lithunia], July 12 : UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese engaged in some fun cricket banter on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuanian capital city Vilnius with each leader taking hilarious jibes at the rival country's cricketing team.

"I am sorry, I did not bring my sandpaper with me," Sunak told Alabanese on the sidelines of an event sending people in the room into peals of laughter.

The ribbing between Sunak and Albanese had begun during the second Test of the Ashes series that was held at Lord's in London following the controversial run out of England batter Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey.

As the two leaders met in Vilinus, Albanese produced a picture of Bairstow's controversial run-out to poke fun at the England team. The Australian PM also showed a piece of paper with the current score 2-1 to indicate Australia's current lead in the Ashes.

To this Sunak showed a picture of England players Chris Woakes and Mark Wood hugging after the match-winning shot at Headingley during the third Test. He also made a reference to the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, also known as the 'Sandpaper Gate', in which then-Australia captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batter Cameron Bancroft received heavy sanctions from Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball tampering.

"I am sorry, I did not bring my sandpaper with me," said Sunak.

https://twitter.com/AlboMP/status/1678788474596626433

After England's loss at Lord's, Ben Stokes, the English skipper said that though Bairstow was run out, he would not like to win the game in the manner the Aussies had done.

"I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no," Stokes had said after the game.

After the game, Sunak in a statement said, "The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply would not want to win a game in the manner Australia did."

Following this, Albanese celebrated Australia's win in the men's and women's Ashes on Twitter.

"I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious," Albanese had tweeted.

Australia is currently leading the series 2-1 and the fourth Test will be played at Manchester from July 19 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor