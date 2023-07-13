BJP to attend ‘BRICS political parties plus dialogue’ in South Africa, four-member delegation meets JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) four-member delegation who are going to participate in the 'BRICS political parties plus dialogue' conclave met BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday.

"The @BJP4India's four-member delegation to South Africa that will participate in the 'BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue' Summit from 18th July called on Hon. BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji today to seek his guidance and best wishes," Office of JP Nadda tweeted.

After meeting the party president Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai toldthat he sought the National President's invaluable guidance ahead of the conclave and the meeting lasted for one hour.

"It is always a pleasure to meet & interact with @BJP4India National President Thiru @JPNadda avl. Along with Thiru Satyen Gulabkar avl, Smt @vinushareddyb avl, Thiru @pushkarmisra avl, the 4 member delegation nominated by our party to attend the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit in South Africa next week, met our National President to seek his invaluable guidance today,' Annamalai tweeted.

"The African National Congress, the ruling party in South Africa, is hosting the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit and has invited members of political parties from BRICS Nations in Johannesburg to deliberate issues of mutual interest to strengthen BRICS," he further tweeted.

The 'BRICS political parties plus dialogue' conclave is to be organised by the African National Congress in South Africa from July 18.

