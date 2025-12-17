MI Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Mumbai Indians Team and Full Players List After Mini Auction

MI Squad 2026: All ten teams have finalised their squads for the next season of the Indian Premier League following the auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Mumbai Indians had a quiet outing at the auction and signed only five players. The five time champions focused on limited additions with South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock being the only capped player bought.
Mumbai Indians also added Danish Malewar Mohammad Izhar Atharva Ankolekar and Mayank Rawat to complete their squad for the upcoming season. After the auction Mumbai Indians were left with a purse of ₹55 lakh. The franchise filled all player slots and has no overseas slots remaining.
Players bought by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 mini auction
Quinton de Kock (₹1 crore, Capped)
Mayank Rawat (₹30 lakh, Uncapped)
Atharva Ankolekar (₹30 lakh, Uncapped)
Mohammad Izhar (₹30 lakh, Uncapped)
Danish Malewar (₹30 lakh, Uncapped)
Mumbai Indians retained players
Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Ryan Rickleton
Robin Minz
Raj Bawa
Raghu Sharma
Mitchell Santner
Corbin Bosch
Naman Dhir
Jasprit Bumrah
Trent Boult
Allah Ghafanzar
Ashwani Kumar
Deepak Chahar
Will Jacks
Sherfane Rutherford
Mayank Markande
Shardul Thakur
