MI vs GG LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match

Mumbai Indians (WPL) vs Gujarat Giants Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. MI come into the match after a strong comeback win. After losing their opening game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI registered a convincing 50-run victory over Delhi Capitals. GG remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have secured two narrow wins against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Streaming Info

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Match time: 7:30 p.m. IST

Toss time: 7 p.m. IST

TV telecast: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioHotstar platform

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha