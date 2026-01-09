MI vs RCB: Nadine de Klerk’s All-Round Heroics Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Thrilling 3-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 Opener (VIDEO)

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard WPL: Nadine de Klerk produced a match-winning all-round effort as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women beat Mumbai Indians (MI) Women by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Mumbai posted 154 for 6 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. Amelia Kerr struggled early and was dismissed, while a brief 28-run stand between G Kamalini and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to steady the innings. Mumbai slipped to 67 for 4 before Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana added 82 runs to revive the total. De Klerk struck twice in the final over to finish with figures of 4 for 26.

In reply, Bengaluru began well but lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 65 for 5. De Klerk and Arundhati Reddy put on 52 runs for the sixth wicket to keep the chase alive. Mumbai fought back again to leave RCB at 121 for 7, but de Klerk turned the game on its head in the final over, hitting 20 runs and sealing the win off the last ball.