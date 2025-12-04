Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram, Becomes Highest-Wicket-Taking Left-Arm Pacer in Test History (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc set a new milestone on Thursday by becoming the most successful left-arm pacer in Test cricket history. The landmark came on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at The Gabba.

Mitchell Starc passes Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm bowler in Test cricket history 🤩#Ashes | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurancepic.twitter.com/gxzYjLGR2S — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2025

Starc struck early and dismissed Harry Brook for 31, with Steve Smith taking the catch at second slip. The wicket took Starc to 415 Test wickets, pushing him past Pakistan great Wasim Akram’s mark of 414. Starc reached the record in his 102nd Test match.

Most wickets by left-arm pacers in Test cricket

Player Wickets Matches Bowling Average Mitchell Starc 415 102 26.53 Wasim Akram 414 104 23.62 Chaminda Vaas 355 111 29.58 Trent Boult 317 78 27.49 Mitchell Johnson 313 73 28.40

The 35-year-old began the day in dominant fashion. He removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks, giving Australia control in the opening session. Starc made his Test debut at the same venue in 2011 and has been one of the most consistent performers in world cricket. Since January 2015, he is one of only three bowlers — along with Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin — to take at least 350 Test wickets.

Starc also delivered his career-best figures in the first Test of this Ashes series in Perth. His 7 for 58 helped Australia bowl out England for 172.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the first two Tests, Starc has led the bowling group that includes Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser in Brisbane. Speaking before the series, Starc said he was ready to take on more responsibility with his experience.