Mohammed Siraj Loses Cool as Zak Crawley Backs Away Before Delivery During IND vs ENG 1st Test (Watch Video)

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was visibly upset with England opener Zak Crawley during the final over before lunch on Day Five of the first Test at Headingley. The incident took place as Siraj attempted to deliver the final ball of the session quickly, hoping to squeeze in one more over for India before the break. As Siraj charged in for the sixth ball of the over, Crawley stepped away from the crease, citing a distraction near the sightscreen. The sudden interruption left Siraj furious, and his frustration was evident on his face. After completing the over, the fast bowler was seen exchanging words with Ben Duckett as well.

Duckett and Crawley had put up a commanding partnership, placing the hosts in a strong position to chase down 371 runs. Siraj had a mixed outing in the match. In the first innings, he picked up two wickets but conceded 127 runs in 22 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s bowling with five wickets, while Prasidh Krishna took three. England’s batting, powered by Ollie Pope’s 106 and Harry Brook’s 99, helped them close the gap to just six runs after India posted 471.

India set a target of 371 after KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries in the second innings. However, a lower-order collapse limited their lead and left the match finely poised heading into the final day.