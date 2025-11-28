Morne Morkel Provides Major Fitness Update on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st ODI

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared encouraging news about the fitness of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting Sunday in Ranchi. Speaking to the media, Morkel said both players are recovering well and the management looks forward to welcoming them back into the squad.

“I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he's recovering well. So that's pleasing to hear,” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times. “Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we're looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they're healthy and they're starting their preparation on their way back into the team,” he added.

Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa. He played only three balls before feeling pain following a sweep shot off Simon Harmer. The 26-year-old was hospitalised and later ruled out of the second Test. Iyer, on the other hand, sustained a blunt abdominal injury during a diving catch in the third ODI against Australia.

KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of Shubman Gill. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returns after missing the tour to Australia. Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the squad.

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.