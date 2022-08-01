Mosaddek Hossain Saikat appointed skipper for third T20 international against Zimbabwe

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat has been named captain for third T20 international against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Monday (August 1). Mosaddek replaces Nurul Hasan as the skipper after the latter was ruled out from the series due to finger injury that he sustained in the second game.Mosaddek has been in good form leading up to the third T20I, having claimed his maiden five-wicket haul which helped Bangladesh level the series in the second match.

The BCB also announced that Mahmudullah will replace Nurul in the series deciding third game on Tuesday. Mahmudullah was rested for the T20I leg of the tour but since he was already in Zimbabwe with the ODI squad for the upcoming 50-over games, the allrounder was included in the T20I squad.The BCB said that Nurul will fly out of Harare on Monday to return home and continue his treatment and rehabilitation