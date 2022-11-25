Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh announce squad for ODI series against India

Bangladesh will be boosted with the return of Shakib Al Hasan as BCB on Thursday named their 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the first two games of the series on December 4 and 7 respectively before the action moves to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram for the final match.

Shakib returns after having opted out of the ODI leg of the Zimbabwe tour in July-August earlier this year.

The most notable names missing are Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam. Mosaddek's poor performance in the recent T20Is has cost him a spot in the ODI squad. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, the 26-year-old managed to score 38 runs in five matches with an average of 9.50.

Ebadot Hossain, who made his 50-over debut in the final ODI against Zimbabwe, retains his place in the squad. Yasir Ali's form in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League One-Day tournament has helped him find a place amongst the 16 players.

Earlier India also announced their squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh on 31 October and recently made changes to it after Ravindra Jadeja and youngster Yash Dayal were ruled out due to injuries.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor