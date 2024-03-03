Shares Trading Fraud: Thane Man Working in Bangladesh Cheated of Rs 28 Lakh After Promising Handsome Returns

A 43-year-old manager of a cloth factory in Bangladesh's Dhaka has been allegedly cheated of Rs 28 lakh after being promised handsome returns in shares trading while on vacation to his native place in Maharashtra's Thane district.

According to the news agency PTI report, the man came here on a vacation in October 2023 and came across an offer on Facebook of lucrative returns in the trading of shares. He subsequently joined multiple trading groups where he received messages, including from four persons accused in this case.

He allegedly made payments of Rs 28,22,300 in December 2023 as instructed by the accused through various links shared on mobile phone, an official from Badlapur West police station told to PTI. Despite making the investments, the victim did not receive any returns. He was also unable to recover his money upon seeking a refund from the accused, who became unresponsive, the official said.



Based on the victim's complaint, the Badlapur West police on Friday registered an FIR against four persons under relevant provisions, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.