By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2024 12:46 PM2024-03-07T12:46:33+5:302024-03-07T12:46:45+5:30

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2024: Third Umpire Overturn Soumya Sarkar’s Dismissal Despite a Spike on Ultra-Edge; Watch Video

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium witnessed a controversial umpiring decision that has sparked debate within the cricketing community. The Decision Review System (DRS) once again came under scrutiny as the third umpire made a crucial error during the game.

In the fourth over of Bangladesh’s innings, Soumya Sarkar was dismissed after the on-field umpire raised his finger to signal his dismissal. Sarkar had nicked a short-pitched delivery from Sri Lankan pacer Binura Fernando, prompting him to opt for a review immediately. Despite initial doubts, the big screen replay clearly showed a spike on the ultra-edge as the ball passed the bat, indicating a clear edge.

Watch Video:

However, the third umpire, Masudur Rahman, controversially suggested that the spike could have been caused by an external sound and claimed there was a discernible gap between the bat and ball. Despite the spike occurring after the ball had passed the bat, Rahman chose to overturn the decision, leading to a heated reaction from the Sri Lankan players.

