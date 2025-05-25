MS Dhoni Drops BIG Hint About His IPL Retirement, Says “I Have 4–5 Months to…” (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni on Sunday said he will take four to five months to decide on his future in the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings captain made the remarks after his team ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a big win over Gujarat Titans. Dhoni addressed the speculation around his retirement in the post-match presentation. He said he is in no hurry and will take time to make the decision. “I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22,” Dhoni said.

MS DHONI IS NOT RETIRING 🥹



Dhoni responded to questions about his retirement. He also gave a tight slap — indirectly — to those asking him to retire 💀



See you next year - The Man, The Myth, The Legend Thala 🦁#CSKvsGT#GTvsCSK#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/3CoHIJHvwE — Amit 𝕏 (@AMITZZZ_) May 25, 2025

He added that he will return to Ranchi and spend time riding bikes. “Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few back rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide,” said Dhoni after CSK’s final game of the season,” he said.

Read Also | GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings End Campaign with Dominant Win Over Gujarat Titans (Watch Video)

Dhoni also reflected on CSK’s poor season. The team finished at the bottom of the points table despite their 83-run win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. He said the team lacked consistency and fielding had been a concern.

“We did not have a good season. Today’s performance was one of those perfect games. We had issues with catching earlier. That was better today,” Dhoni said.

He also spoke about Ruturaj Gaikwad’s future role in the team. Gaikwad missed most of the season due to injury. “Ruturaj does not need to worry about many things next season. He will fit into one of those roles. He is exactly 25 years younger than me. That makes me feel old,” Dhoni added with a smile.

The former India captain’s comments have once again kept the door open for a potential return in IPL 2026.