Mumbai Indians recover after initial strikes from Chennai Super Kings

MI were rocked early as Mukesh scalped Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma for ducks in the first over of the game. Surya did bat with freedom but his innings was cut short by Santner. Hrithik Shokeen did give a good account of himself but couldn't kick on. In the end it was Tilak Verma who guided Mumbai to above 150 after a horrific start.

Earlier, Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl first. Four-time champions CSK made two changes, replacing Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan with Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner. Mumbai made three changes, bringing in Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams and Hrithik Shokeen. Mumbai are seeking their first win of the season. Chennai also have had a torrid time this season. With five losses from six games.