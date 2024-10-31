Mumbai Indians Retention: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Among Five Retained by MI for IPL 2025 – Check Full List

The Mumbai Indians have retained five players from their 2024 squad ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions, set to take place in the last week of November 2024. The five-time champions, owned by the Ambani family, are looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance in IPL 2024, where they finished at the bottom of the points table for the second time in three years.

The retained players include star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, former captain Rohit Sharma, IPL 2024 captain Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. The franchise has reportedly splurged Rs 75 crore to secure their services.

Despite speculation about his departure following a change in captaincy, Rohit Sharma has remained with the team. He is MI's most capped player and the highest run-scorer in the franchise's history. In IPL 2024, Rohit accumulated 417 runs in 14 matches, making him the top scorer for the team.

Bumrah, who has been with MI since IPL 2013, retained his position as one of the key players. He was the second-leading wicket-taker for the franchise in IPL history and claimed 20 wickets in the 2024 season.

MI Retention List:

Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore

Hardik Pandya: Rs 16.35 crore

Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore

Rohit Sharma: Rs 16.30 crore

Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore

Released Players: MI has released several players, including:

Indian players: Ishan Kishan, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Harvik Desai, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar

Overseas players: Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Behrendorff, Dilshan Madushanka

After retaining five players, the Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with a remaining purse of Rs 45 crore.