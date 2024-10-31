IPL 2025 Retention Rules Explained: All You Need to Know About Player Retentions, RTMs, Auction Purse and More

The day has finally arrived as all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are expected to submit their lists of retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, set to take place later this year. Each IPL team can retain up to six players from their 2024 squad. This can be done either before the retention deadline of October 31 or during the auction itself through the Right to Match (RTM) option.

What is an RTM Card?

The Right to Match (RTM) card enables teams to buy back players by matching the highest bid during the auction. For instance, if the Delhi Capitals wish to reacquire Rishabh Pant, they can use their RTM card to match the highest offer made for him.

The new RTM rule allows franchises to increase their bids even after an RTM card has been activated. If the team using the RTM card agrees to match the increased bid, the player will return to their previous franchise. This adjustment aims to ensure players receive their true market value at auction.

Retention Rules

Each IPL team can retain a maximum of six players, which includes up to five capped internationals and two uncapped Indian players.

What is Capped and Uncapped?

Capped Players: These are international players who have represented their country in T20s, ODIs, or Tests.

These are international players who have represented their country in T20s, ODIs, or Tests. Uncapped Players: These are players who have not made their international debut in any format. Additionally, any former Indian international player who has not played for over five years and does not hold a central contract with the BCCI will also be classified as uncapped.

Notable players like Chennai Super Kings' legendary wicketkeeper-batter, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Mayank Markande, Karn Sharma, and Rishi Dhawan qualify under this classification.

Budget and Retention Costs

Each franchise has been allocated a budget of ₹120 crore for team building. The cost for retaining players is structured as follows: the first retained player will cost ₹18 crore, while the second and third players will cost ₹14 crore and ₹11 crore, respectively. Retaining the fourth and fifth players will incur costs of ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore, bringing the total expenditure for five retained players to ₹75 crore.

1st Capped Player Retention: ₹18 crore

₹18 crore 2nd Capped Player Retention: ₹14 crore

₹14 crore 3rd Capped Player Retention: ₹11 crore

₹11 crore 4th Capped Player Retention: ₹18 crore

₹18 crore 5th Capped Player Retention: ₹14 crore

₹14 crore Each Uncapped Indian Player: ₹4 crore

Interestingly, there is no limit on the number of overseas players a franchise can retain. This rule allows teams to prioritize foreign talent if they choose to do so. Retention of international players will follow the same financial deduction rules based on the player’s retention slab.

Player Rights

Players also have the option to refuse retention offers from franchises, allowing them to enter the auction pool. Additionally, player trades are prohibited between the retention deadline and the start of the 2025 season.

Deadline for Retentions

All ten IPL teams must submit their player retention lists by the 5 PM IST deadline on October 31. As teams make their final decisions, fans eagerly await the announcements that will shape the upcoming season.

As the retention deadline nears, excitement builds among fans and franchises alike. With major names such as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant speculated to be released, the IPL landscape may see significant changes ahead of the 2025 mega auction. The IPL governing council has yet to announce the date and venue for the auction but is expected to provide those details soon after the retention phase concludes.

