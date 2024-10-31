IPL 2025 Retention Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Team Announcements On TV and Online

Today marks the final day for all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to submit their player retention lists, with the announcement set for 4 PM IST. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which players will stay with their franchises and who will enter the pool for the upcoming mega auction. Each team is allowed to retain up to six players from their 2024 roster for the 2025 season, with a limit of five capped players—either Indian or overseas—and two uncapped Indian players. This six-player limit is the maximum retention allowed by the IPL, allowing teams to maintain a solid core lineup.

This season, each franchise has a budget of Rs 120 crore, which is a 20% increase compared to the previous year, to construct their 2025 squad. Retaining players affects this budget, with fixed deductions for each slot: Rs 18 crore for the first player, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, another Rs 18 crore for the fourth, and Rs 14 crore for the fifth retained player. Uncapped Indian players come with a Rs 4 crore deduction per retention. If a team retains five capped players, their remaining budget will be reduced by at least Rs 75 crore, leaving Rs 45 crore to work with out of the total Rs 120 crore.As speculation builds, high-profile Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer are in the spotlight regarding potential retentions.

When will the IPL 2025 Retentions take place?

The IPL 2025 Retentions will take place on Thursday, 4 PM IST.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the IPL 2025 Retentions?

You can watch the IPL 2025 retentions live on TV on Star Sports network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 Retentions?

IPL 2025 Retentions will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

