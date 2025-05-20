Mumbai Indians Sign Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka as Replacements Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs Push

Mumbai Indians (MI) have brought in Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka as temporary replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch, who will depart after the team’s final league match against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on May 26 due to national commitments. These replacements will only be activated if MI qualify for the playoffs, as the original players are set to join their respective national squads.

Jonny Bairstow, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been signed for INR 5.25 crore as a replacement for England allrounder Will Jacks, who will be part of the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting May 29.England fast bowler Richard Gleeson joins at a base price of INR 1 crore, stepping in for South Africa-bound Ryan Rickelton, who will be reporting for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) duty.



Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka has been signed for INR 75 lakhs, replacing Corbin Bosch, who has also been named in South Africa's squad for the WTC final at Lord's.MI's playoff qualification remains uncertain, and these signings provide contingency depth should they progress beyond the league stage.

