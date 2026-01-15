Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Cricket Streaming: Where To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Cricket Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the eighth match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Thursday., January 15, 2026. UP Warriorz come into the match a day after suffering a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have had a stronger start to the season, winning two of their three matches so far. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Match: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 Date: Thursday, January 15

Thursday, January 15 Venue: D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Match start time: 7:30 p.m. IST

7:30 p.m. IST Toss time: 7 p.m. IST

Where to watch live

TV telecast: Star Sports network

Star Sports network Live streaming: JioHotstar App

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Gunalan Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud