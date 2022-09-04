Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20 cricket

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter and former captain, Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday announced his retirement from T20I internationals. Rahim announced his retirement on Twitter, saying he will focus on ODIs and Tests from now on.

In his statement, Rahim also said that he will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity presents itself. I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15," he tweeted. Rahim represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is, scoring 1,500 runs at an average of 19.48. The right-handed batter's highest score in this format is 72 not out. He had a strike-rate of 115.03 in T20Is for Bangladesh.