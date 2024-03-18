Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim Mocks Angelo Mathews With 'Broken Helmet' Celebration After Series Win Over Sri Lanka, (Watch Video)

Bangladesh's victory over Sri Lanka in the third One Day International (ODI) series in Chittogram on Monday, March 18, was marked by a controversial celebration from wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim. After securing the series win with a four-wicket victory, Rahim mocked Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews with a 'broken helmet' celebration.

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka intensified during the ODI World Cup match, where an incident involving Shakib Al Hasan and Angelo Mathews sparked tensions. Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a time-out against Mathews, who failed to take the crease within the stipulated time after his helmet was broken. Despite Mathews' request, Bangladesh did not withdraw their appeal, leading to his dismissal.

In a viral video following Bangladesh's series win, Mushfiqur Rahim was seen mimicking Angelo Mathews' gesture of showing his broken helmet to the umpire. This action harked back to the controversial moment during the ODI World Cup match between the two teams last year.

The 'broken helmet' celebration by Rahim was interpreted as a retaliatory move after Sri Lanka's provocative 'time-out' celebration during a previous T20I series. Sri Lankan players had mocked Bangladesh with their 'timed-out' gesture during a group photo session after winning the series.

The ongoing animosity between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka stems from the lingering resentment over the helmet incident during the ODI World Cup. While Mathews' helmet issue was genuine, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan chose not to withdraw the time-out appeal, fueling the rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

SL vs BAN Match Highlights



Bangladesh secured a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the third One-Day International (ODI) to claim a 2-1 series win. The match saw concussion substitute Tanzid Hasan shine with an impressive knock of 84 runs off 81 balls. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to score 235 all out in 50 overs, with Janith Liyanage contributing significantly with a century, scoring 101 off 102 balls.

During Bangladesh's innings, Soumya Sarkar's injury led to his substitution by Tanzid Hasan, who made a significant impact with nine fours and four sixes in his innings. Tanzid's performance, coupled with Rishad Hossain's unbeaten 48 off 18 balls, guided Bangladesh to victory with 9.4 overs to spare, reaching a total of 237-6.

This win for Bangladesh comes after a series of closely contested matches, with Sri Lanka winning the second ODI to level the series after Bangladesh's initial victory in the opening match. Following the ODI series, both teams are set to face off in two test matches.

