RCB Drops Another Hint About Name Change of Franchise Ahead of IPL 2024; Watch Video Featuring Rashmika Mandanna

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise is reportedly considering a minor name change ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Despite fielding a strong lineup over the years, RCB has struggled to clinch the IPL trophy. Their closest opportunities for victory came in the 2009 and 2016 editions, where they finished as runners-up against the Deccan Chargers and under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, respectively.

The franchise has hinted at the potential name change through a video shared on its official social media handle. In the clip, seemingly shot inside a make-up van, Rashmika enters and notices ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore’ written on the mirror. Upon spotting it, Rashmika approaches closely and removes ‘Bangalore’ from ‘Royal Challengers,’ dropping a clear hint about the expected change. Earlier, RCB dropped a hint in a video featuring actor Rishab Shetty.

The official unveiling is reportedly set to occur at the RCB Unbox event on March 19. While the new name has not been officially confirmed, speculation suggests that Royal Challengers Bangalore might rebrand as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, maintaining the familiar acronym RCB.

Meanwhile, in a historic moment, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their first Women's Premier League (WPL) title. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, RCB emerged victorious against the Delhi Capitals in an intense match on Sunday, winning by eight wickets.

Read Also | Long Distance Celebrations! Virat Kohli Video Calls Smriti Mandhana After RCB Wins WPL 2024 Title

The stage is set for the season opener where RCB will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL schedule for the first leg has been announced, with RCB set to host three home matches initially. Following an away game, they will welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their home ground.

Here's a look at the schedule for RCB's first four matches in IPL 2024: