IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Announces 16-Member Squad for Test Series Against India; Najmul Hossain Shanto to Captain

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India later this month. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who captained Bangladesh to a historic victory on their recent tour of Pakistan, will continue to lead the team.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, will see Bangladesh take on the Rohit Sharma-led India. The first Test is scheduled to start on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the second Test to be held in Kanpur.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed.