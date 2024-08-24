Shan Masood Engages in Heated Exchange with Head Coach Jason Gillespie in Dressing Room During PAK vs BAN Test (Watch Video)

A video circulating on social media shows Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood engaged in a heated discussion with head coach Jason Gillespie and the coaching staff during the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. Despite the efforts of the coaching team to calm him, Masood appeared visibly upset.

It doesn't matter if he's rude, he can speak English that's enough🤡☕#PAKvBANpic.twitter.com/AvoUPc9g1t — Babar Azam 56 (@BabarAzam_152) August 24, 2024

Gillespie, who is in his first assignment as Pakistan’s Test head coach, remained silent during the exchange. Both Masood and Gillespie eventually retreated to the dressing room to address the issue.

The match did not start in Pakistan's favour, after a challenging start, managed to recover from early wickets. After being put into bat, Pakistan lost their top three batsmen for just 16 runs. Saim Ayub and vice-captain Saud Shakeel then played crucial innings to stabilize the team. Ayub scored 56 before being dismissed, and Shakeel contributed 141 runs. Mohammad Rizwan, who joined Shakeel at the crease, scored an unbeaten 171 as Pakistan declared their innings at 448-6.

In response, Bangladesh showed resilience despite losing two early wickets. Zakir Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto were dismissed quickly. Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque steadied the innings, with Mominul scoring 50 and Shadman falling just short of a century.

Bangladesh's lower order provided a strong fightback. Mushfiqur Rahim scored a marathon 191, partnering with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who added a valuable 77. Rahim's performance took Bangladesh into a promising position, giving them a lead and a chance to push for a win.