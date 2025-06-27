Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Major Mishap Averted as Elephant Runs Amok in Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

A major tragedy was narrowly avoided during the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, when the lead elephant among a group of 18 suddenly turned aggressive. The incident occurred around 10 AM, sending shockwaves through the dense crowd of devotees gathered along the procession route. According to officials, the agitated elephant began running wildly amid the crowd, creating panic as people scrambled for safety. Quick response by the Forest Department helped avert a catastrophe as they swiftly brought the elephant under control and guided it away from the main yatra route. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or damages were reported, and the procession continued without further disruption.

Also Read: Pune Woman Loses Rs 3.6 Crore in Online Matrimony Scam, Accused Nabbed at Mumbai Airport

The Rath Yatra, which started early in the morning from the Jagannath temple in Jamalpur, is expected to return to the temple by evening. The sacred event began around 7 AM with traditional rituals. Between 5 and 6 AM, the idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath were installed on their respective chariots. A golden broom was ceremonially placed at the front of the chariot as per the long-standing tradition. At 9:30 AM, the deities were brought out of the temple amid chanting mantras. Following the puja, Gajapati Divya Singh Deo of the royal Puri lineage swept the front of the chariot with a golden broom, marking the formal start of the procession. The chariot is scheduled to travel about 3 kilometers to the Gundi temple, believed to be the residence of Goddess Gundicha.

This year’s Rath Yatra has drawn an enormous crowd of devotees. The procession features 18 decorated elephants, 101 chariots highlighting aspects of Indian culture, 30 akhadas (traditional wrestling groups), 18 bhajan (devotional music) troupes, and 3 marching bands, making it one of the most vibrant and elaborate religious events in the country.

Security personnel and emergency response teams have been deployed across the route to ensure the safety of participants and devotees.