Pune Woman Loses Rs 3.6 Crore in Online Matrimony Scam, Accused Nabbed at Mumbai Airport

A major incident has come to light in Pune involving a divorced woman. After receiving Rs 5 crore as alimony from her first husband, she fell victim to a well-orchestrated fraud while trying to remarry. A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) based in Australia tricked her and fled after taking Rs 3.6 crore from her. The woman filed a complaint with Pune Police, who later arrested the accused at Mumbai Airport. Often, divorced women begin looking for a new life partner. Unfortunately, scammers targeting such women also operate in society, especially if the woman has received a large alimony settlement. This woman was caught in one such trap. The accused created a fake profile on a matrimonial website and lured her into a relationship.

During their conversations, the woman revealed she had received Rs 5 crore from her first husband. The accused introduced himself as Dr. Rohit Oberoi, but his real name is Abhishek Shukla, a resident of Lucknow. He was found with an Australian passport in his possession and was arrested at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday.

Over time, the woman transferred a total of Rs 3,60,18,540 to various accounts provided by the accused. Later, he told her he had been diagnosed with oral cancer and had gradually reduced contact. In September 2024, the woman received an email from someone named Vincent Kuan, informing her that Dr. Rohit Oberoi had passed away. This raised her suspicions, and she consulted a friend, who confirmed she had likely been scammed. In November 2024, she filed a complaint with the Pune Police. A Lookout Circular was issued against the accused. Investigations revealed that Abhishek Shukla had messaged around 3,194 women through the matrimonial website using the alias “Dr. Rohit Oberoi.” Police suspect that he may have defrauded several other women using similar tactics.