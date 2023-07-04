Bandi Sanjay steps down as Telangana BJP chief ahead of Assembly polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 : With only months remaining for the Assembly elections in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday stepped down from the post of state party president.

Taking to Twitter, Bandi Sanjay said, "Officially signing off as @BJP4Telangana State President Thank you to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji and @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @blsanthosh ji, Shri @shivprakashbjp ji, Shri @tarunchughbjp ji, Shri @sunilbansalbjp ji, Shri @MenonArvindBJP ji for giving a common karyakarta like me, a big opportunity to serve as president of @BJP4Telangana."

"I hope I have lived upto yours expectations. Heartfelt gratitude to @BJP4India Central party, @BJP4Telangana leaders & Karyakartas for the support, love and encouragement given during my tenure as State President. Special thanks to leaders and members of all Morchas, Sangrama Sena, employees of the State party office, Social Media warriors, electronic and print media. Grateful to people of Telangana who have welcomed me with open arms in every step during #PrajaSangramaYatra. Always indebted to Karimnagar voters & Karyakarthas who made me what I am today," he said in the Twitter post.

"Some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. Keep me in your blessings, in case I have unintentionally hurt anyone during my tenure. I am happy that I am not a sad story but all of you have given me the most memorable moments - be it staying with me during arrests, standing by when attacked or laughing in moments of joy. Hats off to BJP Karyakartas who in my fight against KCR regime faced arrests, attacks but stood your ground. Rain or shine you were with me, for I am one among you and will always be so. Under the able leadership of Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, I look forward to working for the party with renewed vigour. Jai Shree Ram! Bharath Matha ki Jai !!" he added.

Earlier in the day, the party's Central leadership, in a mega organisational rejig, appointed Etela Rajender, MLA and former Telangana minister as Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the party's state unit for the forthcoming Assembly Elections.

Telangana will go into elections later this year and the BJP considers itself as a huge prospect to bring about change from the ruling K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS government.

