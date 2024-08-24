Three Super Overs in Maharaj Trophy T20: Historic Triple Super Over in Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Sets New Record (Watch Video)

The KSCA Maharaj T20 Trophy 2024 witnessed a remarkable contest as the Hubli Tigers edged out the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in a match that went down to a record three super overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

The Hubli Tigers, led by Manish Pandey, chose to bat first and set a competitive total of 160 runs. Contributions from Mohammed Taha, Pandey, and Aneeshwar Gautam bolstered the Tigers’ innings. Bengaluru Blasters’ pacer Lavish Kaushal was outstanding with the ball, claiming five wickets and conceding just 17 runs in his four-over spell, including a maiden over.

Despite losing wickets frequently, the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters’ skipper Mayank Agarwal anchored the innings with a crucial half-century, scoring 54 runs off 34 balls. The Blasters' chase faced intense pressure as Manvanth Kumar took four wickets for the Tigers. A late surge by Naveen MG, who scored an 11-ball 23, levelled the score and forced the match into a super over.

Friday night frenzy at the @maharaja_t20: Not one, not two, but THREE Super Overs were needed for Hubli Tigers to finally win against Bengaluru Blasters 🤯🤯🤯#MaharajaT20onFanCode#MaharajaTrophy#MaharajaT20pic.twitter.com/ffcNYov1Qf — FanCode (@FanCode) August 23, 2024

Read Also | Shikhar Dhawan retirement: A look at "Gabbar's" journey of becoming modern-day white-ball great

In the first super over, Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters batted first but struggled, with only 10 runs scored and Agarwal dismissed on the first ball. Hubli Tigers came close to winning but required two runs off the last two balls. Lavish Kaushal’s tight bowling extended the game into a second super over.

The second super over saw Hubli Tigers bat first and score eight runs, with Naveen MG being economical. The Blasters started well but lost a crucial wicket due to a run-out by Pandey. With four runs needed from three balls, Vidhwath Kaverappa’s tight bowling led to another super over.

In the third super over, the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters batted first but could only manage 12 runs, with Manvanth Kumar dismissing Aniruddha Joshi. The Hubli Tigers successfully chased the target, with Pandey and Kumar leading their side to victory.

The Hubli Tigers emerged victorious after a gripping contest, securing crucial points in the tournament standings.

Read Also | Shikhar Dhawan Retires: India Batting Star Announces Retirement From International and Domestic Cricket (Watch Video)