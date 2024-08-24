Shikhar Dhawan Retires: India Batting Star Announces Retirement From International and Domestic Cricket (Watch Video)

India batting star and Opener Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. In a video shared on his social media accounts by Dhawan, the 38-year-old said, “Today when I look back, I only have good memories.”

Dhawan, who played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is from 2010 to 2022, revealed his decision to retire. He made his debut in the year 2010 against Australia in Visakhapatnam, Dhawan amassed over 10,000 runs in international cricket. His impressive record includes 24 centuries—17 in ODIs and 7 in Tests.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support..."

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳"

“I only had one dream and that was to play for India and I even achieved that. I am thankful for so many people who contributed in my journey. First of all my family. My childhood coach Late Tarak Sinha, and Madan Sharma under whose guidance I learnt the basics of the game."

“I would also like to thank my team with whom I have played cricket for so long. I got another family, I got name, fame and love of all the fans."

The veteran cricketer said it’s important for him to draw curtains on his playing career to continue his journey.

“There is a saying you need to turn the page to read the full story. That’s what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.”

Dhawan thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Delhi and District Cricket Association and his fans for being there through his cricket journey.

“When I am calling time on my career, i am at peace because I have played so much for my country. I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who has given me so much love over the years.

“I am telling myself one thing that don’t be sad that you will not be able to represent India again but he is happy that he has played for India for so long. For me the biggest thing is that I played.”

Dhawan was a part of the Indian squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He was the tournament’s leading run-scorer, scored 363 runs in five matches at an average of 90.75, with two centuries and one fifty.