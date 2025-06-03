Virat Kohli Achieves MAJOR Milestone During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Clash

Virat Kohli added another major record to his name during the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The veteran batter became the player with the most boundaries in IPL history. Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 768 fours to take the top spot in the all-time list. He equalled Dhawan before the match and went past him in the fourth over of RCB’s innings. The 36-year-old flicked a delivery from Kyle Jamieson to the long leg fence to achieve the milestone.

A 4️⃣s to reckon with - Virat Kohli. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3eyt08xkjQ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Kohli now leads the chart with 771 fours from 259 innings. The list also includes David Warner with 663, Rohit Sharma with 640, and Ajinkya Rahane with 514.

The right-hander already holds the record for most runs in IPL history. He is the only batter to have crossed 8,000 runs in the tournament.

In the final, Kohli played a steady knock for RCB. He scored 43 runs from 35 balls and struck three boundaries. His innings ended in the 15th over after he was caught and bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai. Kohli’s knock helped steady the innings after the early loss of opener Phil Salt.

Both teams are aiming to win their maiden IPL title. This is RCB’s fourth appearance in a final after previous losses in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Punjab Kings are playing their second final. They lost their first in 2014 against Kolkata Knight Riders.