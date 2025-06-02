Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death After Fight Over Cricket Match

Thane, Maharashtra (June 2, 2025): A 20-year-old youth died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out over a cricket match in Thane. The victim, Shivam Karotiya, a resident of Wagle Estate, was attacked in the back and died before receiving medical treatment.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on June 2 near Dnyansadhana College in Sathewadi, Wagle Estate. According to police, a dispute erupted while Bhavesh Karotiya, 16, was playing cricket with other local boys including Ravi Sharma, 19. A fight broke out between Bhavesh and Ravi, during which Ravi allegedly assaulted Bhavesh. The matter was resolved later after Bhavesh’s family intervened.

However, a second argument occurred shortly after near the same college. This time, Shivam and Sahil, both brothers of Bhavesh, clashed with Ravi’s friend Tanish Hemendra Singh, also a resident of Sathewadi.

During the altercation, Tanish allegedly stabbed Shivam in the back with a knife. Shivam was rushed to the district government hospital in a critical condition. He was later shifted to Mahavir Jain Hospital in Hajuri, where he was declared dead around 6:40 p.m.

Police have registered a case of murder and are searching for the accused. Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gawari of Wagle Estate Police Station confirmed the developments on Monday.