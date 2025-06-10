Nicholas Pooran Announces Retirement from International Cricket at Age 29

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, June 10, at the age of 29. He took to social media to share the news with his fans, describing it as a "very difficult" decision. Pooran scored over 4,000 runs across 61 T20 Internationals and 106 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Pooran's shocking retirement comes just days after he requested to be rested from the recently concluded white-ball series in England, following his commitments with the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 524 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of nearly 200.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided to announce my retirement from international cricket,” said Pooran, a generational talent, in his statement on Instagram. Pooran, who previously captained the West Indies in T20Is, retires with just eight months remaining until the next T20 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“This game we love has given and will continue to give so much – joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart."

“To the fans – thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends, and teammates – thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all,” he said.