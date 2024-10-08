Bangladesh Cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad Announces Retirement from T20Is

Veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on Tuesday, stating that the third and final match of the ongoing series against India will be his last in the format. The final match is scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," Mahmudullah said at a pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India. "It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI."

The 38-year-old made his T20I debut in 2007 and has since played 50 Tests, 232 ODIs, and 139 T20Is. Mahmudullah, who previously captained the T20 team, retired from Test cricket in 2021.